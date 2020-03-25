PrettyLittleThing Launches Sustainable Collection With Brand Ambassador Becky G

In an effort to produce sustainable fashion, U.K.–based retailer PrettyLittleThing has launched a new capsule collection of clothes made from recycled materials, turning them into staple pieces all over again. The collection features 26 pieces in sizes ranging from 0-22. Additionally, the brand will accept customers' unwanted garments through the reGAIN app, in exchange for a discount to the site.

In other news, the company has tapped Becky G to be its latest brand ambassador. To announce the news, the singer shared a cozy photo of herself relaxing in PLT loungewear. "For such an exciting announcement my outfit would normally be a little more dressed up," the Mexican American wrote on Instagram. "But it’s only right that with the circumstances around the world, I celebrate from home in my comfy PLT sweats." Clearly Ms. G is doing quarantine the right way: cute sweats and adorable glasses paired with a sleek bun and hoops.

Becky's own PrettyLittleThing capsule collection will launch in June and feature pieces she designed herself. Meanwhile, PLT is keeping its followers busy with streamable workouts and chats with their team. When you have to stay home, you may as well as do it in style.