Becky G Teams Up With PrettyLittleThing for New Collection

The singer is celebrating her 24th birthday with a new line with the U.K.–based fashion retailer.

On Tuesday, singer Becky G and U.K.–based fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing released her latest collaboration — a new fashion line. She spoke with Women's Wear Daily about the inspiration for the new collection. "It's very, very inspired by the city of Los Angeles, specifically Inglewood, where I grew up, so it's very personal to me," said the singer-songwriter and actress.

"My biggest inspiration was my duality," she added. "I don't have just one style that I like to stick to. I like just being comfy some days, to be in comfy clothes and tracksuits and the matching set pieces. And then there's the other side of me that loves the sassy, classy, you know, boss b**** type of vibe."

She also talked about the PLT x Becky G collection on the PLT podcast Behind Closed Doors.

"I've never considered myself to just be a singer or just be one thing," she said. "To me, I'm a creative being and wherever the wind takes me, I just kind of go. If it's through music, it's through music. If it's through fashion, it's through fashion."

Working with PLT has helped her to keep things in the line "balanced," and not have to conform herself to just one style.

"I always appreciated the versatility of PrettyLittleThing," she said. "I always wanted to have that class, that sass, that style. To me, fashion has always been one of my favorite ways to express my mood."