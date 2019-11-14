Becky G Talks About Filming Her New Oreo Commercial With Her Family

Becky G and her family filmed a new Oreo commercial that will air Thursday night during the Latin Grammys, and the Mexican American star spoke to People CHICA about this unique experience. “It’s going to be a memory I carry in my heart forever,” she says. “As an artist I get the opportunity to do a lot of cool things and travel the world and follow my dreams, but very few times do I get the opportunity to have such a significant moment with all of my family.” Becky G’s parents, siblings and grandparents participated in the clip. “It was so much fun and they got to see what it’s like to be me for one day,” she adds with a laugh. “Especially my grandparents, they were so tired by the end of the day. They were like: ‘Mi hija, we don’t know how you do it. It’s crazy.'”

Her abuelos have been a great inspiration, she admits. “I’m so blessed and lucky to say that I have all four of my grandparents healthy and very present in my life,” she says. “They have always been one of my greatest motivations for what I do … because they are four individuals who have overcome so many obstacles. My parents were high-school sweethearts and they got married young, so I was very active with my grandparents. They would take care of me after school, we would hang out a lot. My bond with them is strong.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Oreo

The busy singer says staying connected to her loved ones is a priority. “With technology it makes it a little bit easier. With time changes and distance it’s a challenge, but there is nothing that a FaceTime call with the family doesn’t fix when we are apart, which is really nice,” she says.

Image zoom Courtesy of Oreo

After a mega-successful 2019 — hosting the MTV EMAs and releasing her first album, Mala Santa, among other achievements — she hopes to spend quality time with her loved ones during the holidays. “We love hanging out at home. I’ll go over to my grandparents’ house with my boyfriend. My mom’s parents live literally two houses down from my parents so they are over all the time. My dad’s parents come over and we’ll cook together, we’ll make tamales and albondigas [meatballs],” she says of their typical Christmas. “We like to keep it light and fun, chill, because what I do can be exhausting and I don’t want to be ‘on’ all the time, but to have a sense of normality.”

She also strives to keep things normal in her relationship with Sebastian Lletget. “Communication is the biggest thing in any relationship, especially for people who are young. I’m only 22 and he turned 27. We are still so focused on our careers. We both started working at such a young age. He started his professional career at 14,” she says about the Argentinian soccer star. “I started working at 9 years old, so our careers and our families is all we’ve ever known. That’s why we have such an admiration and respect for each other and what we do.”

She admits it’s tough sometimes spending time apart from her boyfriend “and not really knowing when is the next time” they are going to see each other. “We live together, we have a place together, but at the same time it’s still a long-distance relationship because sometimes we go weeks or months without seeing one another,” she reveals.

Releasing Mala Santa was a dream come true. “I feel like a little viejita who has been doing this for so long and I just released my very first album,” she says. “That’s such a crazy reflection of where the music industry is now and the fact that I’ve had an entire career basically based off of singles. It’s exciting for me to have the opportunity to have a full body of work, a project dedicated to my fans with a concept and a theme.”

The album takes the concept of “naughty and nice” to a new level. “Mala Santa to me is the angel who can be bad sometimes. I feel that as women — in the industry and just in life in general, especially women who might come from any ethnic background — very often we are categorized and are put into these boxes, and we are told, ‘You can only be this or that, and you can’t be this if you think that,'” she reflects. “I feel that as women we have many forms of expression and if one day I want to be the mala that’s just a reflection of me just wanting to be this fierce and sexy person. I should be allowed to do that as a woman. If you had me choose if I was a mala or santa, I would say neither, because I’m both.”