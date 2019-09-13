Check Out Becky G's Suspense-Filled New Music Video "Secrets"

Becky G’s new music video “Secrets” is spellbinding! The clip was released on Friday the 13th, a few weeks before Halloween, and it’s both sexy and spooky! It starts off with the Mexican American singer, 22, in a dark room holding a candle and looking around frightened inside a haunted house. The clip feels like a scary movie, with a mysterious little girl appearing in a hallway and zombie-like creatures chasing her.

“Why are you trying to keep these secrets from me?” she sings as a hulky man chases her. In another scene, the singer and actress wears goth-like makeup and a sultry red dress while bugs crawl all over her. “Skeletons come out of your closet at night,” says another line of the song about deception and betrayal. At the end of the song we see Becky G herself turn into a spirit, watching over her own dead body laying over a pool of blood.

How have her fans reacted to Becky G’s ‘Secrets’? Most seem to dig it!

“I’m a little scared, but I’m fine!” one joked. “I shouldn’t have watched this before before going to bed,” another follower wrote. “Loved it! Just freaked out from the bugs,” one confessed. “Another demon-like celebrity,” one criticized. “I love your creativity, we have already seen it in your previous videos, but this one surpassed everything, you are beautiful you are the best,” another praised. “Gave me a heart attack but brought me back to life!”, a fan confessed. DISCLAIMER: Don’t watch it by yourself and with the lights turned off!