Becky G is coming to Facebook Watch with a new original talk series Face to Face With Becky G.

The global superstar will invite artists, friends and icons to tackle issues relevant to Millennials, Gen Zers and the Latinx community in the series set to premiere in November.

"Staying connected to mi gente and our cultures is incredibly important to me," Becky said. "My new talk show on Facebook Watch will take this engagement to a whole new level where we'll discuss the issues that really matter to us and our communities, have great guests and of course, invite everyone to the conversation."

Becky G Credit: Courtesy: BECK MEDIA & MARKETING

The series is being produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and G's own B Yourself Productions — and is part of Facebook Watch's initiative to amplify diverse voices.

"All of us at Jesse Collins Entertainment could not be happier to work with Facebook, Becky G and her team to help bring her brilliant vision to life," said Jesse Collins, CEO of JCE. "We are so excited to be a part of the fresh perspective that Becky G will bring to the talk show space."

The "Sin pijama" singer joins other critically acclaimed Facebook Watch talk series like Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Red Table Talk, and Peace of Mind with Taraji.

Becky G Credit: Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images