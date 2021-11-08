Becky G opened up to People CHICA about her new show Face To Face with Becky G, premiering today on Facebook Watch. "It's my first talk show," she says. "I've had a lot of time during the pandemic to think a lot about what I love and it's bigger than music, it's bigger than being an actress, it's bigger than being the boss of my own makeup line, it's more than anything connecting with my audience, the power that comes from that connection is something very beautiful and it inspires me a lot."

She will tackle some "uncomfortable" but necessary conversations, she says, and present the human side of her celebrity guests. On the first show, singer Demi Lovato talks about their journey and coming out as non-binary, using they/ them pronouns. "Demi Lovato is a very special person for me, not just in my career, but also in my personal life she means a lot to me" Becky says. "It was just meant to be that they were my first guest for my first gig as a talk show host. They are also hosts of their own shows and podcast too, so for Demi to take time out of their own schedule meant so much to me."

Her guests will share "very personal stories" and share their experiences with discrimination, among other subjects. The show will also talk about mental health, "many things that are still very taboo," Becky adds. "We did it with an energy that is more welcoming, instead of it being so heavy."

Becky G Credit: Courtesy of Facebook Watch

The singer —who is featured in the female empowerment anthem "Pa Mis Muchachas" with Christina Aguilera, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole— also talked about the importance of her tribe.

"Family means everything to me," she says. "I think it's obvious that I wouldn't be here without them. They help me a lot to have a balance, especially with a type of career that doesn't have a lot of balance. Every day I'm doing something, I'm just trying to make it happen and it really started with one dream that just kept growing and it's a lot sometimes," she admits. "They ground me and remind me that this is all just a bonus. I came from nothing, I'm fine with nothing, and that's my truth. All of this is beautiful and I'm so thankful for it, but there's no difference between me and any other girl who grew up in Inglewood that had a dream. We're all deserving of these opportunities."

The young empresaria —who just added a new holiday collection to her TresLuce makeup line— says her familia and boyfriend, soccer star Sebastian Lletget, help her keep her dream alive. "It's my family that keeps me pushing, keeps me working on it every single day to make that dream bigger and to share it with others from communities like ours," she says.

Turning 25 next year feels like a big milestone. "Next year is like a quarter of my life. There it is! I'll be 25. What does that mean? Who am I? Where am I going? What am I going to do? And it's the first time I think that I'm really enjoying figuring it out," she says. "I think that part of life is like being this onion and there are all these layers that you have to get through to get to who you really are."

Self-discovery is a life-long process, and experiencing motherhood is something she looks forward to in the future. "I think this is the closest I've ever been to who I really am and it's exciting. I think there are things outside of this industry that I definitely want to experience and it's not just having a family, it's not just getting married. I've never even traveled the world without working! I've never gone on a vacation before, so there is definitely some things in my personal bucket list that I'm looking forward to completing," she says. "Babies are definitely on there, for sure. I definitely want to have babies one day!"