Becky G Mourns Loss of Her Grandfather Miguel in Touching Instagram Post

Mexican-American singer and actress Becky G is mourning the loss of her grandfather, Miguel Gómez.

On Monday, the "Sin Pijama" star posted a photo of herself singing to her grandfather alongside a Mariachi band and another one of them hugging alongside an emotional dedication.

"I am going to miss you so much mi viejo [my old man]," she wrote. "You know how much I love you and how much you have inspired me. Even though it hurts a lot that I'll never be able to hug you again, I know that God has welcomed you with open arms, and your spirit is more present than ever."

The 24-year-old's grandfather immigrated from Jalisco, Mexico, to the United States to provide their family a better future.

"Thanks for visiting me in my dream: I felt you, I heard you, and I agree with you, papi," she added. "I'm blessed and thankful for all of the experiences and memories that I have with you. It's for you, my grandparents, that I am who I am, and I'm so thankful for what you've taught me, what you've done and sacrificed for your family. I'll keep making you proud."

She also reposted a video on her Instagram story from 2015 when she said "goodbye" to her grandparents.

"Saying goodbye to two of the most strongest people I've ever known, my grandparents," she said in the throwback video. "This has got to be one of the hardest things I've had to face in life. To my grandparents Cruz y Miguel, I want to say thanks for everything. I love you with all my heart (Yes I was crying, yes I'm still crying, no I won't stop crying.) cheers to Familia."

G has candidly talked about her grandparents' impact on her life and career trajectory in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stones; she also rapped about her grandfather's sacrifices for their family on her song "Becky from the Block."

"For my Mexican grandparents, the American dream began with a need for a better life, better education, and better job opportunities for their loved ones," she wrote in an essay for PopSugar in 2017. "For some, like my grandpa Miguel, it also means leaving family behind for a while to secure a life and home of their own."