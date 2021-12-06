The singer shared several photos and videos of herself vacationing in the Magic City.

Becky G Is Living Her Best Life in New Video While On Vacation in Miami

Becky G is getting some much needed rest and relaxation while on vacation in Miami.

The Mexican American singer and actress shared a ten minute video of herself having a wonderful time with her longtime boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget, and some friends while on a yacht. She captioned it, "Miami 🏝."

The "Sin pijama" vocalist could be seen jamming out to several songs like Rihanna and DJ Khaled's "Wild Thoughts," dancing with her soccer player beau and basking in the sunny Miami weather.

Fans loved that the star was taking a much needed break from her usually busy schedule.

"I love that [you're] enjoying a break that YOU NEED, you deserve a break. I love you," one fan wrote.

Over the last couple of days, Becky has posted several photos of her visit to the vacation hotspot. Her first stop prior to kicking off her vacation was a visit to Destination Ipsy, where she was promoting her cosmetics brand Treslúce Beauty.

"@treslucebeauty in MIAMI!! 🌴💙" she wrote in a post where she is chatting with fans and makeup artists at her booth. "Love talking products & hanging with my fellow glam lovers! 🤗," she continued.

The Face To Face with Becky G host also shared another more revelatory post that gave fans a peek of two distinct sides of herself.

In one image, the Power Rangers actress is seen in a total glam look against a purple backdrop at Pharrell Williams' Swan Miami located in the Design District. In the following video, the songstress is in a more dressed down look.