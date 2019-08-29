Becky G Joins Global Citizen in the Fight for Gender Equality and Supporting Female Entrepreneurs

Becky G wants to help women around the world succeed. The Mexican American singer and actress, 22, is joining the nonprofit organization Global Citizen to help put an end to poverty and promote gender equality. The young star recently visited Vida Nueva, a community of female textile workers in the village of Teotitlán Del Valle in Oaxaca, an experience captured by the docuseries Activate: The Global Citizen Movement, which premieres next Thursday, September 5 on National Geographic. These Mexican textile workers share their stories with Becky G, telling her how having this business — and a way to make a living independently — has helped them break out of poverty and domestic violence.

“I’ve teamed up with Global Citizen to campaign for a world where all women have the opportunity to become leaders, innovators and job creators,” Becky G says in the documentary. “After my personal experience here in Oaxaca in the Vida Nueva cooperative I saw first hand what female-owned businesses can do and how they can lift their communities out of poverty.”

Image zoom (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA)

Becky G also recently shared a photo on Instagram where she helps one of the textile workers from Teotitlán with her work, along with a message asking others to help female entrepreneurs build better futures for themselves and their families.

“I’m proud to be a part of @GlblCtzn fighting to achieve a world where #SheIsEqual. And I would like for you guys to join me to help #PowerTheMovement. Right now, the world is failing to invest in female entrepreneurs. Every year, less than 1 percent of the 11 trillion dollars businesses and governments spend on goods and services goes to businesses owned by women. Think about it you guys … that’s unbelievable. Let’s come together and support the women around us. Join me and #GlobalCitizen to take action for gender equality,” the singer wrote.

“When I think about the stories that they’ve shared I think how amazing these women are and how strong they are,” Becky G says in the exclusive clip below, shared by National Geographic with People CHICA. “Although they have faced a lot of discrimination and have been put down time and time again, they only rose up more and more.”

The six-part documentary series — from National Geographic and Procter & Gamble, co-produced by Global Citizen and RadicalMedia — also features Hugh Jackman, Common, Usher, Rachel Brosnahan, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Darren Criss, Pharrell Williams, Uzo Aduba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Its mission is to raise awareness about extreme poverty, inequality and sustainability issues affecting the world to achieve positive changes.