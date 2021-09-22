The Mexican American singer joined mother Alex Gomez and boyfriend Sebastian Lletget for a Live Audio Room on Facebook where they tackled taboo subjects faced by the Hispanic and Latino community.

Mexican American artist Becky G is not afraid to bring difficult conversations to the table—especially as they relate to culture, mental health, and community.

On Monday, the singer-songwriter joined professional soccer player boyfriend Sebastian Lletget and her mother for a Live Audio Room on Facebook in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

"Mi gente, I'm so excited to celebrate Latinx Hispanic Heritage Month on this 'Facebook Live Audio Room' event with two very special people that mean the world to me: my momma, Alex Gomez, and my boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget. "

Becky G Performance

The trio discussed diverse topics during the event, including Latin identity, personal journeys in mental health, and gender roles. They were not shy to dive into taboo issues that affect the Hispanic and Latino community.

"I've been on my journey with therapy…probably going on ten months, and I want to say that my only regret was that I hadn't started earlier. It's really empowered me again to find my voice," Alex Gomez, Becky's mother, shared of her own experience with therapy that the singer influenced.

"Once you [were] like a teenager and had your voice, I really was inspired by you. I saw how you weren't scared to speak in a room, and just the way you were so present and your voice was heard. You impacted so many people, and I learned that I shouldn't be afraid to speak in a room. You kind of pushed me to come out of that circle," she added.

Becky G & Sebastian

The "Sin Pijama" star also went into her experience as a Mexican American and finding a way of embracing both sides of her identity without having to pick which one she leaned into.

"I was either too Mexican for the Americans or too American for Mexico. And it was hard to feel like I belonged somewhere. Then I realized that I wasn't the only one dealing with this Latinx identity crisis," she said. "I like to consider us the 200% where we are a hundred percent proud of our roots, where we come from, but also a hundred percent proud of, you know, being American and where we were born."