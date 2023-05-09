The "Fulanito" singer takes to social media to announce her first headlining tour.

Becky G Makes Major Concert Announcement: "I Can't Wait to Sing & Dance with You Guys"

Sounds like fans of Becky G will be able to visit Casa Gomez pretty soon.

On May 9, the singer-actress took to Instagram to announce that she will be headlining her tour.

The "Ya Es Hora" says, "Mi gente… I cannot believe I get to finally announce MI CASA, TU CASA, my first ever headlining tour!!! 💙"

Her message continues, "I've been dreaming of this moment my entire career."

Becky also noted that the tickets for her Mi Casa, Tu Casa tour go on sale on Friday, May 12.

She ends her message to fans by sharing her excitement about what's to come.

"I can't wait to sing & dance with you guys, los quiero mucho mucho mucho y nos vemos pronto! 💃🏽✨," the "Can't Stop Dancin'" singer concludes.

Becky G concert announcement Becky G announces her first-ever headlining tour. | Credit: @iambeckyg

The tour starts on September 14 in Boston, MA, and stops in New York City, NY; Atlanta, GA; Orlando, FL; Hollywood, FL; and Phoenix, AZ.

In her Instagram Stories, the singer-songwriter shared information about her tour's pre-sale tickets—later noting that they had sold out in Los Angeles.