With multiple hits on Billboard’s Top 100, such as “Mayores” and “Sin Pijama,” 21-year-old Rebecca Marie Gomez, also known as Becky G, is one of the top Latinx artists in the music industry. “Sin Pijama,” with Natti Natasha, racked up 100 million views on Youtube within the first three weeks of its release, and it received a Latin Platinum Certification in the U.S.

Becky from the block is on her way to conquering the music industry with her Latin flare, and although we absolutely adore her musical talent, we are also obsessed with her sense of style. Long hair or short hair, black jeans or blue skirts, we scrolled down Becky G’s Instagram to find some of her greatest online fashion moments. We choose 10 we hope will provide some holiday inspo.

1) Becky G confidently stepped out in this black, laced body suit matched with silk red trousers. This is the perfect combo for a sexy, confident slay when going out to dinner with bae.

2) Bedazzling might be a trending again as Becky G gave denim jackets a new look with sparkling fringes. It’s true what Kate Spade said, she leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes.

3) Becky G was sure shining bright like a diamond in this elegant, shimmering dress with open rings on the side. I don’t know about you, but I’m taking notes from this chica on how to slay this holiday season.

4) Latina superstar or snow queen? How about both! We’re turning to Becky G for inspo as her icy look is quite the holiday party statement.

5) Can you tell Becky G is obsessed with sparkles and reflectors? Her dazzling corset matches her glittery smoky eye and diamond earrings, subtly saying one can never be too extra!

6) Just like everyone needs a LBD in their closet, we all need a bold red suit to remind us who we are. Being honored at the 2018 Leading Ladies of Entertainment luncheon, Becky G proves why she is a true girl boss.

7) This look is totally giving us Selena Quintanilla vibes, and we are here for it! We all remember one of the icon’s signature looks: high-waisted black jeans and bedazzled bra. Becky G put a twist on this look with a see-through top and twinkling black jeans.

8) Yes, we still color coordinate our wardrobe; and if you don’t, just take a look at Becky G. She matches her blue platform AF1s with a casual blue jean jacket/skirt co-ord, and she breaks up the blue with a touch of white. It’s that (stylishly) simple!

9) Becky G considered all the angles in this fabulous look. As she fearlessly plays with colors and cuts, this purple bodycon dress with metallic accents and blonde ombré mane is just another day at the office.

10) Though Becky G is a fashionista, nothing beats the comfort of a fresh face and oversized tee. Sharing her Friends kitsch and a smize with us, we can’t help falling more in love with this chica!