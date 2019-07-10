Becky G Is Having Her Busiest Summer Yet

Image zoom

When Becky G was offered the opportunity to perform at Amazon Music’s Prime Day Concert alongside iconic women like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and SZA, she knew it was something she couldn’t pass up, regardless of her busy schedule. “I knew I was going to be on tour in Europe at the time, so I was really stressing about making sure that I was going to be able to come,” she tells People CHICA. “It’s been a little bit exhausting, but more than anything I knew it was going to be a great opportunity. It’s a lineup of all powerful girls who have really accomplished so many things in the industry. You’ve got people like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, SZA, and then obviously me. Being the only Latina on the lineup, I feel very responsible to represent.”

Although the global artist’s schedule is pretty packed, she’s confident that she’s learned how to balance her career and personal time with family, friends, and her boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget. “I’m not just a girlfriend—I’m a daughter, I’m a sister, I’m a cousin, and I’m a tía now, which is so important to me,” she says. “I’m constantly spreading myself pretty thin on top of being an artist…but I think I manage pretty well. The most important thing is communication, especially when it comes to my relationship with my boyfriend, Sebastian. We have a really great friendship at the core of our relationship, so it makes it easier. I don’t need any of the B.S. in my life, so I want to know that the person I’m with doesn’t doubt me and I don’t doubt them.”

As far as opportunities go, Becky G makes it clear that she’s always been very picky—not every opportunity that comes her way is necessarily the right one. “A lot of [songs] come through the door,” she says. “It can be a big, huge, great opportunity, but it doesn’t mean that it lines up properly.” However, the first time Colombian hip-hop ChocQuibTown sent her their “Que Me Baile” track, she knew she had to get on it. “They are so sick! That song was such an easy decision. It’s definitely a little bit more like a different rhythm. And if you know me as an artist, [then] you know I love to dive into different sounds and genres and cultures, to just mix it up a little bit.”

Becky G might be crisscrossing the world all summer, but she’s still finding time to work on new music. “It’s exciting because I feel like there have been chunks of time where I do back-to-back releases, and I’m coming up on another little chapter of Becky G where I have a lot more new releases coming out,” the singer explains. “‘Que Me Baile’ is one of the very first ones to kick off this chapter. I have a new song coming out today with Myke Towers called ‘Dollar’ that I will literally be performing for the first time on the Amazon Prime stage. So it’s going to be really sick, and the music video for that will be dropping Friday. And then after that your girl’s going be on Guaynaa’s “ReBoTa” remix. I’m the only girl [on the track]. I’m low-key kind of nervous. I’m like, ‘Yo, can I hang with the boys?’ I think I can. So there’s a lot of dope new music coming for sure.”

Amazon Music’s Prime Day Concert is set to stream on Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST and will be available exclusively for Amazon Prime members. After the live show, the concert will be available on demand for a limited time on Amazon Prime Video.