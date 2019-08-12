Couple Goals! Becky G and Sebastian Lletget's Most Romantic Insta Posts

Becky G lights up when she talks about Argentinian soccer star Sebastian Lletget. “Besides being an artist, I’m a girlfriend, a daughter, I’m a tía. It’s hard to find a balance, but from a relationship perspective, I’m very fortunate that Sebastian and I got to build what feels like a very solid foundation before both of our careers hit the busiest schedules we’ve ever encountered,” she tells People CHICA about her boyfriend. “We live together, but it’s basically a long-distance relationship. I think I have seen him a total of three weeks since the beginning of the year, a couple of days here and there.” They definitely make every second together count. Here are some of the couple’s most romantic Insta posts!

1. There is nothing she enjoys more than being at home with her beau. “Alexa play ‘Home’ by Michael Bublé,” the globetrotter joked in the caption above, dedicating the romantic ballad —about longing to come home to her lover’s arms— to Lletget.

2. She also acknowledged that their love has endured lots of geographical distance due to their work schedules. “1,095 days. That’s a lot of days. A lot of days spent apart, special days spent together, many adventures, some scary, some exciting. It’s been a journey of growth, together and individually. I like growing with you. I’m so happy I said yes to being yours.. I remember the night like it was yesterday. I got your back always and you got mine,” she captioned the photo above (smiling like a little girl while sitting on her boyfriend’s shoulders).

3. This photo, simply captioned “Amor” with a red heart emoji, oozes love and sensuality. Their chemistry sizzles!

4. Becky G shared a nostalgic black and white photo with Lletget, feeding the birds outside of Notre Dame cathedral in a past trip to Paris with the message in French: “I love you, I miss you.”

5. She also showed how grateful she is for her soulmate in the post above (kissing by a Christmas tree) with the sweet message: “I asked Santa for some one that I can travel the world with, grow with, & learn with. Someone to drink bottles of wine with so that eventually we can have a two person dance party in our living room during nights in. Someone to drink Coffee-Mate with in the mornings with while cuddling, and even someone I can occasionally take @barrysbootcamp classes with…. Lastly, someone I can third wheel with when he’s with his best friend and not make me feel left out (@theboyskux)………(that’s right I’m the third wheel) Santa did alright, I must say!”

The “Dollar” singer sees ‘happily ever after‘ with Lletget. “Everything is up to the man upstairs. The best thing for me is to have faith and trust in what he plans for me in the future,” she told People CHICA about wanting to start a family. “Ever since I was little I always talked about having a big family, I always talked about having lots of kids and the wedding with all the family. I hope that is in my future. It would make me very happy.”