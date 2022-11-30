The singer and entrepreneur tearfully accepted the honor from Forbes and celebrates her success in a moving post on Instagram.

Becky G is representing all of the muchachas with her newest win—making it on Forbes' 30 under 30 list.

The Chicana from Inglewood, California, was honored for her chart-topping success as a multi-platinum singer, songwriting, actress, activist and entrepreneur.

The 25-year-old singer-actress tearfully accepted the nomination and paid homage to her humble roots in a touching tribute.

Becky G Credit: Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

"FORBES 30 under 30! ❤️‍🔥 This young Chicana from Inglewood who started this journey living in her abuelito's garage over 15 years ago didn't even know what Forbes was to be completely honest," she started. "You see, Young B didn't start this for fame, labels, lists, or awards. Like many who come from where we come from, she dove into this to survive. To help her family. To inspire others. To prove to herself that no matter where she came from or what obstacles were in front of her, she can and she will."

She continued, "That lil concrete rose that grew up in the streets of LA would be so proud of how far we've come. Mija, we did it. WE ARE DOING IT! It's been tough, lonely, terrifying, but SO BEAUTIFUL & SO WORTH IT!! It's been quite the adventure so far. Best believe I'm so excited for all that comes next."

Then, she shared the moment with the young Latinos that are also striving to build a better future for themselves.

"CHEERS to all of the young self-made Latinos! This is for you too," she wrote. "Celebrate your successes, celebrate each other, celebrate those who came before us, who had nothing, but made sure the next generations have EVERYTHING. You deserve it all. You are worth it."

Rebecca Marie Gomez, her real name, is the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants from Jalisco. She uses her platform to highlight social issues surrounding marginalized communities.

In 2020 and 2021, she won the American Music Award for Favorite Latin Female Artist. Her album Esquemas was No.1 on Billboard's Latin Pop Albums chart. Throughout her career, she has toured with artists such as Demi Lovato, J Balvin and Katy Perry, and collaborated with others including Karol G, Bad Bunny and Maluma.