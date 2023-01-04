11 Beauty and Wellness Brands to Stock Up on in 2023
It's the start of a new year and with it comes all the goals looking to increase our health, self-care, and overall wellness and beauty routines. We've complied a list of 11 brands to help you achieve all your goals this year.
Breaking Away
We are dead set on leaving all the malas vibras behind in 2022—along with any dead skin cells!
Beauty Bakerie's Coffee Break AHA + BHA Exfoliating Facial wants to help caritas everywhere feel smooth and supple all year long.
Beauty Bakerie, Coffee Break AHA + BHA Exfoliating Facial, $30.49, target.com
Comfy Vibes
In 2023, we're looking to enhance our bathroom rituals and elevate them with quality products that will leave us feeling silky and smooth.
Being Frenshe Milky Bath Bombs' set blends the delicious smells of vanilla, jasmine rice, amber, and musk in order to give you the best bath experience ever.
Being Frenshe, Milky Bath Bombs, $14.99, target.com
Born to Look Good
Hair health is wealth—something Carol's Daughter has always understood.
Their Born to Repair Nourishing Shampoo mixes shea butter, babassu oil, and Amazonian nut oil to help give your hair the extra boost it needs regardless of the season.
Carol's Daughter, Born to Repair Nourishing Shampoo, $13.99, carolsdaugther.com
Super [Food] Power
Unhealthy food is out and healthy foods are in. Mushrooms are having a major moment and with all the working out we'll be doing this year, we're gonna need to get our vitamins and minerals in.
Nested Naturals' Super Reishi has about 1,000 mg of Reishi mushroom extract powder blended in with a boost of immune supporting greens.
Nested Naturals, Super Reishi, $34.95, nestednaturals.com
Acts of Self-Love
Rest and relax with something that is as nourishing as it is indulgent.
Beloved's Mango & Lime bath bomb is gentle on your skin and set to transform your bath and uplift your spirits.
Beloved, Mango & Lime Bath Bomb, $4.99, target.com
Shine Bright like a Diamond
No outfit is truly finished without killer hair. Latina-owned eva+avo wants to help your hair look it's best with it's good-for-you line of hair products.
The Shine Avocado Oil is safe for all hair types (even color-treated hair) and is sulfate and paraben free.
eva+avo, Shine Avocado Oil, $10.29, target.com
Level Up
In order to truly transform your health, you need to create and establish a healthy foundation. Needless to say, it all starts with the gut.
rae's Pre + Probiotic supplement wants to help you improve your gut's flora with L. Acidophilus and apple cider vinegar.
rae, Pre + Probiotic supplement, $14.99, raewellness.co
Curls, Curls, Curls
Walk out into the world with the most luscious waves around.
Function of Beauty's Custom Zero Gravity Styling Mousse uses a "weightless, cloud-like foam" to help beat that stiff or hardened feeling.
Function of Beauty, Custom Zero Gravity Styling Mousse, $12.99, target.com
Calm as a Cucumber
Life can sometimes get hectic, so it's important to take to time rest and calm the senses.
GOLDE's blueberry Calm blends magnesium and lemon balm into a supplement in an effort to assist your body's need to relax after a long day.
GOLDE, blueberry Calm supplement, $14.99, target.com
Recovery Method
Heat styling your hair can do a deal of harm, especially during the winter as we constantly dry it to keep from getting a resfriado.
Saltair's Recovery & Restore Damage Shampoo mixes in a bond multiplier complex, marine extracts, and shea butter to help repair the damage left behind by heat tools or chemical treatments.
Saltair, Recovery & Restore Damage Shampoo, $11.99, target.com
Blooming Flora
Women everywhere understand the importance of maintaining a balanced flora in our "cookie," so it's vital to use products (if this is your chosen method) that don't strip the properties that make it function flawlessly.
Bloomi's Cleanse Intimate Skin Foaming Wash uses an aloe-based formula to help wash away what's not needed and maintain what is.
Bloomi, Cleanse Intimate Skin Foaming Wash, $12, thebloomi.com