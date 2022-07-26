This #TikTokTuesday, we’re ready to add some bling to our luscious tresses.

Hair Gems Are the Newest Y2K Inspired Trend on TikTok

Remember the bedazzling craze of the 90s and early 2000s?

Whether you had the infamous BeDazzler or were gluing rhinestones on by hand, everything had to sparkle and shine.

Now, "Euphoria makeup" and other TikTok trends are bringing back the gems in a big way, especially in dazzling beauty looks.

TikTok's hottest new trend is hair gems, an updated take on the sparkly hair accessories of our youth.

In a viral video, with more than 8 million views, creator Sophie Murray showed off her bedazzled tresses while demonstrating how her gem-stamper from Amazon worked.

Since then, there have been hundreds of videos tackling the trend, and while many buy similar stampers, plenty of creators also try other stick-on gems or DIY solutions with gel and regular craft rhinestones.

Ready to try the trend out for yourself?

Here are some product recommendations so you can recreate the look for festivals, photos or a special night out.

Hair gems, cabello, tiktok Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Blinger, Blinger Ultimate Set, $9.61, amazon.com

Hair gems, cabello, tiktok Credit: Courtesy of Sally Beauty