Set Yourself Up for Success in 2023 with an Upgraded Beauty Routine
Start the new year off on the right foot with a few changes that'll get your skin, hair, and nails looking their best.
Deep Clean
If you're working to keep your skin looking clear but haven't cleaned your brushes in a while, you may just be your own worst enemy.
There are plenty of options, including just plain old soap, but if the tedious drying process is what's holding you back, we recommend investing in professional cleaning solutions like the Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner that dry within seconds.
As for your sponges, most manufacturers recommend swapping them out after 30 uses—start the year off with a brand new one!
Real Techniques, Miracle Complexion Sponge Beauty Makeup Blender, $6.59, ulta.com
Expired Products
Be honest, do you have makeup that's been sitting in a drawer for years?
Over time, makeup ingredients can start breaking down in their packaging and bacteria can grow, which is why you should chuck products that have been around for a little too long.
While makeup doesn't have a set expiration date, you'll find the "Period After Opening" symbol on the packaging, an open jar marked with the number of months you should keep a product for after its first use.
Streamlined Skin Care
We love learning about new products and ingredients, but a complicated skin care routine can get overwhelming and make you tired just thinking about it.
For 2023, we're reaching for simple, yet effective products that work morning or night and get the job done.
Ecofabulous, Ultra-Hydrating Moisturizer, $19, ecofabulous.com
Commit to Sunscreen
There's one skin care step dermatologists recommend you never skip—SPF.
This year, we've committed to always applying sun protection before we leave the house, even on overcast days (the sun's rays can still harm your skin).
bliss, Block Star Daily Mineral Sunscreen, $21.49, target.com
Healthy Hair
It's easy to forget heat protectant when you're in a rush and quickly run a plancha through your hair, but if you want to reach new lengths or keep your natural texture intact, we recommend reaching for a product like this all-in-one leave-in.
Garnier Fructis, Sleek & Shine 10 in 1 Spray, $8.99, walgreens.com
Focus on the Scalp
2023 is the year of scalp care.
Your roots hold the key to a full head of luscious locks, so show them some love with oils and serums designed to keep your scalp looking and feeling its best.
Kérastase, Potentialiste Hydrating & Soothing Scalp Serum, $56, sephora.com
Cuticle Care
Kick the cuticle-picking habit once and for all with a hydrating cuticle oil that will keep them from flaking, make your nail beds healthy, and prevent you from nervous biting.
Lano, The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm, $16.95, ulta.com