If you're working to keep your skin looking clear but haven't cleaned your brushes in a while, you may just be your own worst enemy.

There are plenty of options, including just plain old soap, but if the tedious drying process is what's holding you back, we recommend investing in professional cleaning solutions like the Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleaner that dry within seconds.

As for your sponges, most manufacturers recommend swapping them out after 30 uses—start the year off with a brand new one!

Real Techniques, Miracle Complexion Sponge Beauty Makeup Blender, $6.59, ulta.com