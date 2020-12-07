The 10 Best Gifts for Beauty Lovers
From Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty collection to Latina-owned brands like Luna Magic, these gifts will add extra shine and shimmer to every holiday look.
Confident Energy Eyeshadow Palette
Featuring six shimmering jewel tones, this palette from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty brand will make eyes pop.
$25, Sephora
Shade + Light Face Contour Refillable Palette
KVD Vegan Beauty's palette includes three shades for highlighting and three for contouring, and is free of parabens and phthalates.
$49.50, Sephora
Stolen Kisses Kit
This lip kit by Venezuelan actress and beauty maven Gaby Espino makes it easy to look like a telenovela star.
$40, Gaby Espino
Stoned Vibes Eyeshadow Palette
Urban Decay — beloved by Colombian singer Karol G —is glittering up the holidays with this palette, featuring eight sparkly shades and four mattes.
$54, Sephora
Diamond Lights Finisher
Founded by celebrity makeup artist and beauty influencer Angel Merino — aka Mac Daddyy— Artist Couture was created with fearless #GlowGetters in mind. Try the Diamond Lights Finisher for a look that will stop traffic.
$25, Sephora
Faux Mink Lashes Trio
Add some va-va-voom to eyes with this six-pair set of Luna Magic faux eyelashes.
$21, Luna Magic
Digital Dust Duo Blush
Radiance is easy with this blush compact in coral nectar and peach champagne by Melt Cosmetics.
$39, Sephora
Spanglish Pressed Pigment Palette
This palette by Alamar Cosmetics includes festive shades like Muy Excited and Ponte Hyper.
$28, Alamar Cosmetics
Lucy's "Love That Redhead" Lipstick
This Bésame Cosmetics shade is inspired by the classic sitcom.
$20, Bésame Cosmetics
Zapatista Liquid Eyeliner
Give someone the perfect cat-eye look with this liquid eyeliner by Reina Rebelde.
$15, Reina Rebelde