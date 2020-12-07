The 10 Best Gifts for Beauty Lovers

Por Lena Hansen
Diciembre 07, 2020
From Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty collection to Latina-owned brands like Luna Magic, these gifts will add extra shine and shimmer to every holiday look.

Confident Energy Eyeshadow Palette

Featuring six shimmering jewel tones, this palette from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty brand will make eyes pop.

$25, Sephora

Shade + Light Face Contour Refillable Palette

KVD Vegan Beauty's palette includes three shades for highlighting and three for contouring, and is free of parabens and phthalates. 
 
$49.50, Sephora 

Stolen Kisses Kit

This lip kit by Venezuelan actress and beauty maven Gaby Espino makes it easy to look like a telenovela star. 

$40, Gaby Espino

Stoned Vibes Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay — beloved by Colombian singer Karol G —is glittering up the holidays with this palette, featuring eight sparkly shades and four mattes.

$54, Sephora

Diamond Lights Finisher

Founded by celebrity makeup artist and beauty influencer Angel Merino — aka Mac Daddyy— Artist Couture was created with fearless #GlowGetters in mind. Try the Diamond Lights Finisher for a look that will stop traffic. 

$25, Sephora

Faux Mink Lashes Trio

Add some va-va-voom to eyes with this six-pair set of Luna Magic faux eyelashes. 

$21, Luna Magic

Digital Dust Duo Blush

Radiance is easy with this blush compact in coral nectar and peach champagne by Melt Cosmetics. 

$39, Sephora

Spanglish Pressed Pigment Palette

This palette by Alamar Cosmetics includes festive shades like Muy Excited and Ponte Hyper. 

$28, Alamar Cosmetics 

Lucy's "Love That Redhead" Lipstick

This Bésame Cosmetics shade is inspired by the classic sitcom. 

$20, Bésame Cosmetics

Zapatista Liquid Eyeliner

Give someone the perfect cat-eye look with this liquid eyeliner by Reina Rebelde. 

$15, Reina Rebelde

