5 Latina-Owned Beauty Brands That Are Highlighting the Latin Culture in A Beautiful Way

The holiday season is upon us and causing everyone to wonder what they will be wearing to celebrate. Will it be a more casual fit to accommodate the food or a more glam look à la Jennifer Lopez that will get all the tías talking?

Regardless of which route you choose to go, the following Latina small business owners are here to help you shine this holiday season with beauty products that are not only good for you but also look good on you.

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday around the corner, we're shining the light on some amazing Latina-owned small businesses who want to remind women of their beauty. Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect eyeshadow palette or a brilliant red nail lacquer, the below beauty brands will have something unique and exciting in store for you.

1. La Mas Bonita Cosmetics

Founder Hanna Galicia is a mother and businesswoman who has been in the beauty industry for more than 20 years. She wanted to create a brand that reminded women that they aren't alone regardless of their season in life. La Mas Bonita is a celebration of the resilience, determination and beauty in all women. Items range from $4 to $37. www.lamasbonitashop.com

2. Alamar Cosmetics

Founder Gaby Trujillo wanted to honor the Latina tradition of always wearing coloretes and lipstick. The Cuban American-owned cosmetics brand recently dropped their latest collaboration with Disney for the upcoming film Encanto. The beauty brand also happens to be the first independently owned Latina cosmetics company to launch a makeup collection with the "house of mouse." Items range from $12 to $210. www.alamarcosmetics.com

3. elaluz

Brazilian American entrepreneur Camila Coelho always had an interest in makeup, according to Forbes. With elaluz, not only does she get to live out her dream of owning a makeup company that is inclusive, sustainable and transparent but she also gets to create products that are timeless and effortless. Items range from $10 to $144. www.elaluz.com/

4. Chaos Makeup

Founder Megan Martinez wants to celebrate and honor the rebellious streak in everyone. Chaos Makeup boasts a line up of groovy, psychedelic and holographic colors that'll make any glam look truly pop. All the products are vegan and are cruelty-free. Items range from $6 to $145. www.chaosmakeup.com

5. Lights Lacquer