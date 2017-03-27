"Beauty and the Beast" continues to be a tour de force, breaks even MORE records

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com.

In the first weekend Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast invited us in as guests — aka audience members — the film broke five records. But it turns out this record-breaking film isn’t slowing down. The second weekend of Beauty and the Beast broke even more records and the film is basically #killingit as far as the box office goes.

Have you seen Beauty and the Beast yet? The box office numbers indicate that you probably have because, after a record-breaking opening weekend, the second weekend numbers are also huge. In fact, Beauty and the Beast had the fourth largest second weekend ever. They only lost out to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World, and The Avengers. So that’s a pretty huge deal. Let’s all do a little dance.

According to Fortune, March 2017 has been a huge month for film and hit over $1 billion for the first time ever. With huge movies like Logan and Skull Island (and of course Beauty and the Beast!!), this has been an epic month for movies. After only two weekends, Beauty and the Beast is already the 55th top grossing film of all-time and also had the fourth best 10-day domestic box office numbers ever.

Could this mean that we’ll be getting more live-action versions of our beloved classic animated films? We’ve already had Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast. Mulan is scheduled for 2018. And let’s not forget the Donald Glover Lion King.

Disney

In the meantime, just go see Beauty and the Beast in the theater for the 5th time. You know you want to!