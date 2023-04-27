The actor and creative director chats with People Chica about why he is excited to be participating in the first-ever Latin Fusion Dance metaverse master class Muévelo con Pepsi.

Dancing can be soothing to the soul which is why so many people have a happy dance when they are filled with joy or have taken a bite out of something they find truly delicious.

Being a staunch student of the discipline of dance, Beau Casper Smart has a deep understanding of just how beautiful dancing can be. So when PepsiCo reached out to him about participating in their first-ever Latin Fusion Dance master class, Muévelo con Pepsi, Smart knew he wanted to jump on the train.

Apart from being under Smart's tutelage, another added element that will make this master class special is that it will be taking place in the metaverse (on April 29 at 2 pm EST), so everyone can sign up.

On why he was excited to participate, Smart tells People Chica, "In the meta[verse], you can get people literally from all over the world to participate with this. And that's why I think Pepsi's really cool—because they're bringing everyone together as a whole, from all over the world. And that's very broad thinking, and that's what was fun about it."

Smart, who appears in Tubi's No Way Out, chats about why he believes dance should be taught young as well as where he sees the future of dance going as technology continues to progress.

Dancing has so many benefits—not only is it a great way to get the body moving but it also lifts the soul. Why do you feel that dance should be a form of movement that should be introduced to people when they are young?

Oh, because it's pure, it's honest, it feels good. I guess the easiest way I can explain it is like purity and honesty because when we get a raise or something good happens to us, we do a little dance, a little jig. We jump up and down excited. When you give a child a popsicle or ice cream, they do a little dance. They don't even know what they're doing because it's so honest that the body just moves.

What stops us from dancing as we get older is fear. It's insecurities, it's judgment, it's scrutiny from the world. So, I think having it [dance] introduced as a young person, having that skill set, even if it's just a little bit, it's just a nice skill to have. As you get older, you know, when you go to parties or weddings or the club or anything, you know, it's a nice skill to have.

It's like being able to play the piano. It's like, you walk into a room, and there's a piano or a guitar or somebody who's singing. It's like, they're just nice skill sets to have. I'm definitely gonna put my kids that I don't have in dance, but when I do have 'em, they're gonna be in dance. Yeap

You've partnered with Pepsi for their first-ever Latin Fusion Dance master class, Muévelo con Pepsi, which is set to meet in the metaverse on April 29. What drew you to this opportunity?

Well, Pepsi reached out to me and pitched this idea, and it sounded super fun, different, very thinking forward with the whole meta[verse] and everything. It's also—teaching a dance class. If I taught in person, you'd only get people in that city or that small area.

As someone who has dedicated himself to the discipline and craft of dance, where do you see the future of dance going as it pertains to the advancement of technology?

Well, I think it's just that. I think, things like the meta[verse], things like this, things like Pepsi doing the first ever [Latin Fusion] Dance Masterclass in the meta[verse], is so forward-thinking, able to bring people together to do something fun and connecting. It creates a sense of community, you know. It's like, these workout classes that are all over the world, like an F45. There's these screens that you work out. It's the same screen, the same workout that every single person does all over the world the same day.

So it's a sense of community that brings people together because they're like, "Oh, I did that workout too," "Oh, I died on this part," or "This part was so fun." And that connection that you get to have with people is gonna be the same thing that this has. So I think, again, I think it's just a really smart idea. And it brings a big community together.

During the Muévelo con Pepsi master class, you will be teaching choreography for five of the most popular Latin music genres including banda, cumbia, norteño, salsa, and reggaeton. Which is your favorite genre to dance to at a party?

Salsa. Salsa. Well, no—lies. Salsa, if someone knows how to dance salsa at the party. If no one knows how to dance salsa, it's probably my least favorite because then someone wants to dance with you. And look, I'm all about dancing and having a great time. As long as you're happy and smiling, I think it's fun.

But then if you want me to dance salsa with you and you don't know how, then I'd get a little bit uncomfortable. So I would say reggaeton because anybody can dance reggaeton because it's just whatever you feel your body moves. You know, you can do the two-step. So I would say reggaeton unless someone knows how to dance salsa. Then, salsa.

What do you hope folks take away from the Muévelo con Pepsi master class?

Oh, well, for one, I hope that folks take this right here [showing the PepsiCo Latin Fusion exclusive can collection]. Pepsi is launching these limited-edition beautiful custom-designed cans. You can get 'em only in the master class, and we're only giving away 400 to the first 400 participants. So, you gotta get there. And these custom designs, see this one's reggaeton. See? You can see right here, and it has the street dancing style on the side.

This one's cumbia and it has the different instruments and music, the accordion, you know. I feel lucky to have one of these [because] this is like part of my career, part of my thing. I'm gonna keep this forever. So I hope, you know, the first 400 people get this.