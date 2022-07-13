Escape the Office and Dive Into Paradise This Summer at These 7 Beaches
Crashing waves and toes in the sand are what unwinding dreams are made of. This #WanderlustWednesday we're sharing our top seven picks of the best beaches for a #HotChicaSummer!
Bora Bora
Nestled in French Polynesia, the beaches of Bora Bora are picture perfect with crystalline waters, jungles and bungalows galore.
Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Brazilian people, food and landscapes are all at the top of our list when it comes to recommending Brazil.
Make your way to Rio de Janeiro where you can stroll down Copacabana beach, play soccer or volleyball and sport your favorite bikini.
Las Galeras, Dominican Republic
A gem hidden by locals, Las Galeras is located in the Northeastern part of the Caribbean island.
These sandy beaches are lined with rows of palm trees, virgin waters and wonderful blue skies. You won't regret this lovely trip.
Maui, Hawaiian Islands
A surfer's paradise, Maui has some of the most beautiful beaches on the Hawaiian islands.
Whether you want to see black, sandy or deep blue beaches, this is the place to go.
Tenerife, Islas Canarias, Spain
Off the coast of West Africa in Spain's Canary Islands, Tenerife holds some of the most beautiful beaches in Spain.
The beaches range from yellow to black (due to Mt. Teide, a dormant volcano), with the most famous ones being Playa de las Americas and Los Cristianos.
Tortuga Beach, Puerto Rico
Located on Culebrita Island, Tortuga beach is accessible by boat and is the perfect place to get away from everyone and enjoy your life.
Pack a lunch, fresh fruit, plenty of water and a book and get ready to relax.
Railay Beach, Thailand
Take a longtail boat to the small peninsula in Thailand where soft sand beaches, jungle landscapes and clear watered lagoons await you.