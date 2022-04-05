Hot, Spicy and Savory: 7 Recipes Perfect for Outdoor and Indoor Entertaining
Man barbecuing
Credit: Getty Images / Kinga Krzeminska
As the weather continues to get warmer, opportunities for entertaining are becoming more frequent. Whether you're in the mood for some citrus-marinated turkey or some delicious bacon-wrapped ribs, the following recipes will hit the spot every time.
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Spare Ribs
Credit: RAINIER FOODS
Ingredients:
- 1 slab Spare Ribs
- 12 slices Bacon
- Omega BBQ Rub
Preparation:
- Remove the membrane from the back of the ribs. Cut the slab into single bones.
- Sprinkle the ribs liberally with Omega BBQ Rub and place in fridge for 30 minutes.
- Wrap each bone with a slice of Bacon. Dust with more rub.
- Smoke on a 325˚F grill with Hickory wood until the ribs reach an internal temperature of 190˚F degrees (about 2 hours).
- Spritz often.
Anuncio
Anuncio
Hot Wings
Credit: Getty Images / SimpleImages
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs of chicken wings
- Cooking oil
- WarPig BullZooka BBQ seasoning
- WarPig SNAFU Elite BBQ Sauce
Preparation:
- Start with 3 lbs wings. Put wings in a bowl and cover in your favorite hot sauce to marinate. Leave overnight or at least 2 hours.
- Rinse wings, spray with cooking oil, and dust with WarPig BullZooka BBQ seasoning. The oil will help with getting a crispy skin.
- Heat your grill to 450˚.
- Grill indirectly (not over the fire, but off to the side) until wings reach an internal temperature of 165˚.
- Finish directly over the fire until the wings are done, typically around 170˚-180˚ degrees.
- Toss in WarPig SNAFU Elite BBQ Sauce and enjoy!
Skillet Fajitas
Credit: Getty Images / LauriPatterson
Ingredients:
- 1 lb sirloin steak or chicken, sliced into thin strips
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 1 garlic clove, finely minced
- 2 tbsp Rainier Sweet Basil Chicken Rub
- 8 flour tortillas
- 1-2 sweet yellow onions
- 2 peppers of your choice (green, red, orange, or yellow)
Toppings:
- salsa
- sour cream
- shredded cheese
- chopped tomato
Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- In a bowl, mix together 1 tablespoons olive oil, lime juice, garlic and Rainier Sweet Basil Chicken Rub.
- Add beef or chicken strips and stir to coat, set aside.
- Wrap tortillas in foil and place in 350° oven for 5-10 minutes, or until heated through.
- Cut onions in half lengthwise and slice into strips, cut your peppers into strips.
- In a large non-stick skillet over medium high heat, heat the remaining tablespoons of olive oil.
- Add onions & peppers, stirring for 3-4 minutes, until softened; transfer to a bowl and set aside.
- Add beef to skillet, cook, stirring for 3-4 minutes or until they lose their red color.
- Return onions and peppers to skillet; stir for about one minute.
- To serve, spoon a portion of the beef mixture down the center of each tortilla, top with your desired toppings, fold the bottom of the tortilla up over the filling, fold the sides in, overlapping. Enjoy!
Anuncio
Grilled Turkey With Citrus Marinade
Credit: Getty Images / LauriPatterson
Ingredients:
- 4 tangerines, clementines, or oranges
- 1 head garlic, halved
- 1 red Thai bird chili, chopped (optional)
- 4 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 (12 to 14 pounds) free-range, organic turkey
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black
- WarPig BullZooka BBQ seasoning
Preparation:
- Put all the marinade ingredients into a bowl and pour over a generous amount of olive oil.
- Squeeze everything together with your hands to blend all the flavors.
- Cut the turkey into 4 pieces and remove the bones from the breast (you can ask the meat market guys to do this).
- To marinate, put the turkey on a large platter or jumbo-sized Ziploc bags and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
- Make sure to turn the bird over in the marinade a few times to make sure it's well-coated.
- Remove the turkey from the refrigerator about 1/2 hour before you are ready to grill it.
- Heat the grill to medium (350˚) and wipe the grate with some oil.
- Wipe the marinade from the turkey and season it well with WarPig BullZooka BBQ seasoning.
- Put the turkey on the grill, skin side down and cook for 30 minutes.
- Turn the bird over and continue grilling, basting with more olive oil, until the juices run clear and the internal temperature of the thigh is 180˚ F, about one hour total.
- Set aside, cover with foil and let it rest for about 10 minutes before carving.
Air Fryer Chicken Party Wings
Credit: Getty Images / wundervisuals
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups of Lefty's Fish and Chicken Fry Mix
- 1/3 cup of water
- 1 lb of Chicken Wings
- Cooking Spray
Preparation:
- Preheat air fryer to 400˚F.
- Place 1 cup of Lefty's Fish and Chicken Fry Mix in a bowl.
- In another bowl, whisk 1/2 cup of Lefty's Fish and Chicken Fry Mix with water until smooth.
- Add chicken to wet batter and coat well. Let set in refrigerator for 30 minutes.
- Remove chicken from wet batter and place in dry batter. Coat well.
- Transfer chicken to air fryer, arranging in single layer, and coat top of chicken with cooking spray.
- Work in batches if necessary to avoid crowding chicken.
- Cook chicken at 400˚F for 4 minutes. Carefully flip chicken and coat with cooking spray. Cook an additional 4 minutes until the coating is crispy, and the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165˚F.
- Remove chicken from air fryer. Enjoy.
Air Fryer Zucchini
Credit: Getty Images / Ekaterina Smirnova
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of Lefty's Fish and Chicken Fry Mix
- 1 large egg
- 1 large bunch of zucchini
- Cooking spray
Preparation:
- Preheat air fryer to 370˚F.
- Wash and pat dry zucchini.
- Slice the zucchini into strips.
- Whisk egg in a small bowl. Dip the zucchini in egg wash, then coat with Lefty's Fish and Chicken Fry Mix.
- Transfer zucchini to air fryer, arranging in single layer.
- Cook at 370˚F in your air fryer for 10-12 minutes (time/temperature may vary slightly depending on air fryer make and model).
- Serve with your favorite dipping sauce. Enjoy!
Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio
Peperoncini and Garlic Shrimp
Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Spatari
Serves 2-3 as an entrée
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. 16-20 count shrimp, tail on, peeled and de-veined
- 5-6 tbsp Hot N Saucy Garlic N Peperoncini hot sauce, plus more for drizzling Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup finely diced pepperoncini (about 1-2 peppers)
- 1 tbsp finely minced garlic
- 1/4 cup cilantro, minced
Preparation:
- Toss the shrimp in the olive oil while heating a skillet on high heat.
- Season the shrimp with salt and pepper, and then sauté the shrimp until they are pink and curled, about 2 minutes on each side.
- Remove the shrimp from the pan and place in a bowl, leaving the remaining olive oil.
- Remove from heat, so oil does not burn. In the same skillet with heat turned down to medium heat.
- Add the peperoncini and garlic, and sauté until fragrant, about 2 minutes.
- Add to bowl with shrimp and mix in with shrimp.
- Add cilantro to bowl and gently toss. Drizzle with a little more Hot N Saucy Garlic n Peperoncini hot sauce if you want more heat.
- Serve immediately with tortillas, crusty bread or with a salad.