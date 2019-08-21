Bazzi Takes Jamaica!

Image zoom Bazzi at Moon Palace Jamaica Dream Art Photography, Palace Resorts

Performing in Jamaica for the first time ever, Detroit-born, L.A.–based Bazzi, celebrated the release of his latest single “Paradise” with a private acoustic show in partnership with Palace Resorts, the Jamaica Tourist Board and Atlantic Records on Sunday, in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. “As a brand that prides itself in bringing unforgettable experiences to its guests, we couldn’t be more excited to close out the summer with a chart-topping artist such as Bazzi,” said Gibran Chapur, executive vice president of Palace Resorts.

This wasn’t the first time Moon Palace Jamaica hosted a private performance — some well-known names who’ve taken the stage prior to Bazzi are Omi, MAGIC! and Shaggy. Most commonly known for his 2018 breakout hits “Mine” and “Beautiful” (the latter featuring Camila Cabello) from his debut album, Cosmic, the 21-year-old artist has sharpened his sound on his latest mixtape, Soul Searching. “I’m questioning myself less, I have a bit more confidence in the studio with knowing what I like and what I want to hear,” he recently told Billboard. “My sound is more definitive, and I feel more confident in experimenting and taking risks.”

Considering that the title of his latest single is “Paradise,” it was only right that his “Paradise in Paradise” concert was held on the beautiful island of Jamaica. See photos from the memorable night below!

Bazzi performance at Moon Palace Jamaica

Image zoom

Bazzi At Moon Palace Jamaica

Bazzi at Moon Palace Jamaica

Bazzi at Moon Palace Jamaica

Image zoom

Bazzi’s mixtape Soul Searching is available on all streaming platforms now.