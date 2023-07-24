From the sweet to the sparkly, these cocktails are the perfect way to toast to everything Barbie.

5 Barbie-Inspired Cocktails to Help You Celebrate All that is Fabulous and Pink

Barbie fever is in full effect and folks are looking to celebrate the immense success of the film.

The Greta Gerwig directed film, which stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, has brought in $162 million in sales across North America and over $337 million globally, per AP News.

To keep the celebrations going, the below five Barbie-inspired cocktails are here to keep things pink, fabulous and fun.

The Hampton Social cocktail Credit: The Hampton Social

I Gliterally Can't

Ingredients

1/4 oz of lemon juice

1/2 oz of Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur

1 oz of strawberry gin

Sparkling Rosé

Directions

Shaken over ice. Strain into a martini coupe. Top off with sparkling rosé and garnish with glitter-dusted blueberries.

Aba Miami's Go Freezy On Me cocktail Credit: Jane Yun

Go Freezy on Me

Ingredients

1.5 cups of lime juice

¾ cup of grapefruit juice

1.5 cups of simple syrup

½ bottle of Lo-Fi Amaro

½ bottle of Chinola Passionfruit Liqueur

2 bottles of dry rosé

3 cups of Water

Yields 25 cocktails

Directions

If using a slushie machine:

Pour all ingredients into a slushie machine and let it freeze.

If using a blender:

Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher or bowl. Pour the mixture into gallon sized ziplock bags and freeze. Remove from freezer, break into small chunks, and blend in a high speed blender until slushie-like.

The Lemon Queen cocktail Credit: Mi’Talia / Grove Bay Hospitality Group

The Lemon Queen

Ingredients

2 oz of gin infuse fennel/lemon limoncello

3/5 oz of lemon juice

1 oz of honey Lavender

.50 oz of Meyer lemon syrup

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a glass, shake in a cocktail glass. Top rim with lavender sugar. Add dehydrated lemon garnish.

belle rose cocktail Credit: Beauty & The Butcher / Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Belle Rose

Ingredients

1.5 oz Grey Whale Gin Red Wine Reduction (Malbec typically)

.75 oz Italicus

.50 oz Sour AF (lemon)

1 dash of Bitter Truth Orange Bitters

Directions

Combine all ingredients together, dry shake with egg white. Serve in Nick & Nora glass with no ice in glass. Garnish with rose bud & rose flakes; use rose spray for aromatics.

SS Sandia Credit: Bayshore Club / Grove Bay Hospitality Group

SS Sandia Cocktail

Ingredients

1.5 oz Brugal 1888

.75 oz ancho reyes chili

.50 oz lemon juice

3-5 mint leaves

Directions