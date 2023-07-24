5 Barbie-Inspired Cocktails to Help You Celebrate All that is Fabulous and Pink
From the sweet to the sparkly, these cocktails are the perfect way to toast to everything Barbie.
Anuncio
Barbie fever is in full effect and folks are looking to celebrate the immense success of the film.
The Greta Gerwig directed film, which stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, has brought in $162 million in sales across North America and over $337 million globally, per AP News.
To keep the celebrations going, the below five Barbie-inspired cocktails are here to keep things pink, fabulous and fun.
Credit: The Hampton Social
I Gliterally Can't
Ingredients
- 1/4 oz of lemon juice
- 1/2 oz of Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur
- 1 oz of strawberry gin
- Sparkling Rosé
Directions
- Shaken over ice.
- Strain into a martini coupe.
- Top off with sparkling rosé and garnish with glitter-dusted blueberries.
Credit: Jane Yun
Go Freezy on Me
Ingredients
- 1.5 cups of lime juice
- ¾ cup of grapefruit juice
- 1.5 cups of simple syrup
- ½ bottle of Lo-Fi Amaro
- ½ bottle of Chinola Passionfruit Liqueur
- 2 bottles of dry rosé
- 3 cups of Water
Yields 25 cocktails
Directions
If using a slushie machine:
Pour all ingredients into a slushie machine and let it freeze.
If using a blender:
- Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher or bowl.
- Pour the mixture into gallon sized ziplock bags and freeze.
- Remove from freezer, break into small chunks, and blend in a high speed blender until slushie-like.
Credit: Mi’Talia / Grove Bay Hospitality Group
The Lemon Queen
Ingredients
- 2 oz of gin infuse fennel/lemon limoncello
- 3/5 oz of lemon juice
- 1 oz of honey Lavender
- .50 oz of Meyer lemon syrup
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a glass, shake in a cocktail glass.
- Top rim with lavender sugar.
- Add dehydrated lemon garnish.
Credit: Beauty & The Butcher / Grove Bay Hospitality Group
Belle Rose
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz Grey Whale Gin Red Wine Reduction (Malbec typically)
- .75 oz Italicus
- .50 oz Sour AF (lemon)
- 1 dash of Bitter Truth Orange Bitters
Directions
- Combine all ingredients together, dry shake with egg white.
- Serve in Nick & Nora glass with no ice in glass.
- Garnish with rose bud & rose flakes; use rose spray for aromatics.
Credit: Bayshore Club / Grove Bay Hospitality Group
SS Sandia Cocktail
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz Brugal 1888
- .75 oz ancho reyes chili
- .50 oz lemon juice
- 3-5 mint leaves
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, hard shake, strain into glass over new ice.
- Garnish with a pink flamingo and watermelon triangle and a Tajin rim.