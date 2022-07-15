Barbiecore: The Playful Trend We're Seeing Everywhere

Julio 15, 2022
Credit: Anne Hathaway and Ariana DeBose at the Valentino Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show

This #FashionFriday, we're breaking down the hot pink style that has been taking over red carpets and celeb closets everywhere.

Y2K Inspo

Credit: Eric Ford/Online USA

So, what exactly is barbiecore?

Think back to the ultra-feminine all pink looks of celebrities and fictional characters of the late 90s and early 2000s like Elle Woods and her signature pink outfits.

Then and now, this trend is all about embracing the lively, bubbly energy of the vivid color.

Runway Debut

Credit: Estrop/Getty Images

In March of 2022, Valentino debuted a collection filled with hot pink monochromatic looks, setting off a new wave of the color, now deemed "Valentino Pink PP."

Straight to Red Carpet

Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

Immediately after the runway show, we saw several of these hot pink pieces at events like the Met Gala much like this minidress and tights ensemble paired with sky-high heels on Jenna Ortega.

Playful Spirit

Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video

Barbiecore is all about celebrating femininity, embracing maximalism and having fun with fashion.

Lizzo rocked this look by wearing a flared Valentino minidress complete with opera-length gloves.

Barbie Herself

Credit: The Image Direct/The Grosby Group

Of course, the iconic doll is also responsible for getting lots of fashionistas interested in clothes in the first place.

Now that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are set to star in the new Barbie movie, we're sure to see plenty of fun looks like this hot pink Western number.

Sticking Around

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Just weeks ago, at the latest Valentino show, plenty of celebs were still wearing the color.

Among them was Florence Pugh, who proved her take on Barbiecore was more than just a fun look but could also be a feminist statement.

Get the Look

Credit: Courtesy of Zara

Feeling inspired to rock the look for yourself?

There are already countless options out there, and we don't expect the vivid hue to fall out of fashion anytime soon.

Zara, Satin Effect Mini Dress, $49.90, zara.com

By Laura Acosta