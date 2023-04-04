Plus, a plethora of posters confirms the star-studded cast along with a few fun surprises.

The Second Barbie Trailer is Here and We're Already Obsessed

When the first images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rocking their neon pink cowboy outfits on the set of the Barbie movie hit the internet, we already knew we were in for a treat.

Then, the first teaser trailer dropped.

The almost shot-for-shot recreation of the beginning of 2001: A Space Odyssey featuring Robbie in place of the monolith and little girls smashing their baby dolls all but confirmed the film would be a campy extravaganza, but now, the full-length trailer is giving us a taste of the movie's hilarity.

The trailer, which dropped early April 4, shows off director Greta Gerwig's unique sense of humor, from Robbie's feet being permanently arched and ready for heels to all the characters being named Barbie or Ken.

Over on Instagram, the film teased its cast with a collection of posters designed to look like the Mattel logo featuring the Barbies, Kens, and "humans" along with a series of clever taglines.

Long-time fans of the doll brand will recognize a few easter eggs like Midge, the infamous pregnant doll first released in the 1960s and later re-released in the 1990s.

While we still don't know exactly what hijinks we'll see Barbie get up to, it appears as though she's looking to travel from "Barbie Land" to the "Real World" in her pastel pink convertible.

We also caught the quickest glimpse of America Ferrera's character Gloria in action with a few of the Barbies.

Barbie movie, margot robbie, america ferrera The Second "Barbie" Trailer is Here and We’re Already Obsessed | Credit: WARNER BROS. PICTURES

In the shot, she's wearing matching pastel pink jumpsuits and dark shades with Robbie, Issa Rae, and fellow "human" Ariana Greenblatt.