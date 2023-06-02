The actress takes to social media to share pictures of herself posing with a Barbie inspired by her character in Greta Gerwig's film.

Pretty in Pink: America Ferrera Shows Off Her Very Own Barbie

It's a Barbie world, and America Ferrera is living her best life in it.

On June 2, the actress and proud mamá took to Instagram to show off her very own Barbie fashioned after her character in Greta Gerwig's Barbie film.

"This Barbie is an actual Barbie! 💕," her post begins.



Ferrera continues on with a very cryptic message saying, "@mattel made dolls inspired by our #BarbieTheMovie characters. Meet Gloria the doll who is not a doll, she's a human but now she's a doll."

Knowing that her message might confuse a couple of folks, the actress tells fans that they shouldn't worry too much about her caption.

"Don't think too hard about it, it'll make sense when you see the movie 😉," she quips.

In addition to Ferrera's Barbie, co-stars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and Simu Liu also showed off their respective Barbies and Ken in a video shared by the official Barbie Instagram.