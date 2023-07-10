Pretty in Pink: 7 Latinos Who Brought the Calor to The Barbie Red Carpet
It's a Barbie world, and Latinos are leaving their fashionable mark on it. From America Ferrera to Xolo Maridueña, these Latinos brought the Latino poder to the pink carpet.
Karol G
The Colombian singer, who's song "Watati" featuring Aldo Ranks is on Barbie's official album, stunned in a two-piece pink outfit by Pucci and ombre tresses.
Xolo Maridueña
The Blue Beetle star rocked the pink carpet in a luxury menswear ensemble by DZOJCHEN, boots by Alexander Hurley and jewelry by Ni Khotpanya.
Skai Jackson
The actress who is of Afro Honduran and African American descent donned a cream and black colored two-piece set by George Keburia, classic black heels by Stuart Weitzman and a micro-mini purse by Tyler Ellis.
America Ferrera
Always one for red carpet glamour, the Barbie actress wore a custom two-piece evening set by St. John.
Xochitl Gomez
A red carpet darling in her own right, Gomez brought the Old Hollywood glam to the pink carpet with her strapless gown from Dolce&Gabbana, which she styled with opera gloves and a lace detailed umbrella.
Veronica and Katherine Valencia
The hosts of HGTV's Revealed and sisters of Mexican American and Native American descent wore dresses from Revolve that were styled up with accessories from ROCKNOT and Loeffler Randall shoes.
Emily Uribe
The Latina TikToker kept it bright with a beautiful yellow dress from Versace and a handmade crystal handbag by LMovish.