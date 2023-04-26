The actress reveals that this key element helped bring her over to the pink side for her upcoming film "Barbie."

It's looking like America Ferrera is officially a Barbie girl!

During a panel at the Warner Bros.' CinemaCon Ferrera alongside co-stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and the film's director and co-writer Greta Gerwig discussed and teased some more fun elements about their characters and the film.

The Ugly Betty star admitted that she didn't always feel like a "Barbie girl" growing up and how the script written by Gerwig helped make her one, per The Hollywood Reporter.

America Ferrera at CinemaCon 2023 - Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation America Ferrera reveals how Greta Gerwig turned her into a "Barbie girl." | Credit: Getty Images / Greg Doherty

Discussing the script, she notes, "There were moments when I didn't know whether I was laughing or crying."

"By the time it ended, I was a Barbie girl which is a testament to Miss Gerwig who should be paid all the money for that," she asserts.

Ferrera wasn't the only one that was completely smitten by the project.

Robbie explains that the sets for the film made the environment feel "like a dopamine hit" and how casts from other surrounding film sets like the upcoming Fast X film would regularly hop on over to see all the sights of Barbie Land.