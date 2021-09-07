The iconic dolls are dressed to impress for the traditional Mexican holiday.

Barbie and Ken Are Here to Celebrate Día de Muertos!

A Barbie girl in a Dia de Muertos world is coming back for its third edition, accompanied by her friend, Ken!

The iconic Mattel doll celebrates the Mexican tradition observed on November 1 and 2 to commemorate friends and family members who have passed. The holiday is recognized for its local customs, including altars, ofrendas, and calacas (skulls).

"It is a tribute to customs, symbols, and rituals characteristic of this tradition that invites us to remember and share," said the Mattel company in a statement.

Barbie Credit: Courtesy of Mattel

Barbie first appeared dressed as Catrina in 2019, and this will be the first edition where Ken personifies the Catrín. In this iteration, designed by Javier Meabe, the couple's outfits are inspired by charrería—an event similar to rodeo. Barbie uses a traditional dress embroidered with sugar skulls and flower details, while a crown of marigolds with skulls adorns her hairdo.

Ken sports a sarape, sombrero, and a belt with a sugar skull buckle. For shoes, he is wearing traditional brown leather boots. Both dolls also wear traditional skull make-up.

Barbie Credit: Courtesy of Mattel

"May the 2021 Barbie Dia De Muertos doll become a treasured tradition for your holiday celebration," Mattel said on their website.