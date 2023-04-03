During an interview on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the actress details what she thought about where her character was going.

When it was announced that Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira would be leaving the show, fans everywhere were in collective dismay.

Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, was a favorite of viewers of the show so her departure left many confused.

In an interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on their podcast Armchair Expert, the Nope actress details why she felt it was time for her to move on to other projects.

"I don't think there was a place for her to go," she details to Shepard and Padman.

Barbie Ferreira at HBO Max FYC Event For "Euphoria" Barbie Ferreira reveals why she left HBO Max's hit show "Euphoria." | Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

"I think there were places she could have gone. I just don't think it would have fit into the show," the actress of Brazilian descent says.

Ferreira admits that everyone involved was uninterested in her character Kat simply playing the role of the "fat best friend."

She goes on to explain that while it was reported that she left the show due to behind-the-scenes drama, there was no merit to those reports, but that there was a struggle to find storylines for Kat during the show's second season.

"It was a struggle to find the continuation for her," she noted, "so that was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset."

Ferreira adds that she felt Sam Levinson, the show's creator, couldn't relate to her character.

"Sam writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don't think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path," she explains. The actress notes that she felt that leaving the show was "a good thing."

The Robot Chicken star says, "I just felt like I overstayed my welcome a little bit?"