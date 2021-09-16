The one-of-a-kind Barbies were released as part of Mattel's Role Model series which features empowering women that inspire young girls on their path to success.

Barbie Pays Homage to Celia Cruz and Julia Álvarez for Hispanic Heritage Month With Two New Dolls

Mattel has released two new Latin icons to their Barbie collection.

Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa music, and Dominican author and activist Julia Álvarez are getting their own dolls just in time for the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The one-of-a-kind dolls were launched as part of the brand's Role Model series that spotlights empowering women to inspire young girls to go after their dreams.

Cruz's doll was made in the likeness of the legendary Cuban stage performer, actress, and recording artist—also known as the "Latin Triple Threat." The doll is wearing a red lace dress, a diamond necklace, and a microphone. She passed away in 2003 but has left an inspiring legacy through her music and provides scholarships for young Latino music students.

The doll representing Álvarez is wearing a black dress and a butterfly-covered jacket. Her hair is pinned up in a bun, and she sports a pair of black pumps, a necklace, and long earrings. Her doll is also holding her best-selling novel In the Time of the Butterflies that tells the story of the Mirabal sisters during the Trujillo dictatorship in the Dominican Republic.

"Who knew I would grow up to become a @barbie? I'm so honored to have a one-of-a-kind me in celebration of #HispanicHeritageMonth, along with the iconic Celia Cruz!," the author wrote on her Instagram. "I hope this can encourage young Latinas to share their gifts with the world. PS. Isn't that mini #inthetimeofthebutterflies just so cute?"

Álvarez has written multiple novels exploring multicultural themes related to adults and children. Through her activism, she is helping to pave the road for more girls to share their stories, promote literacy as a tool to overcome generational poverty, and advocate for peace between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.