Barack Obama thanking Michelle for staying with him is making us laugh-cry

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

Any time we see the Obamas grace our social media feeds our hearts go all aflutter. And our hearts are puddles on the floor after watching Barack Obama thank Michelle for sticking with him post-presidency. Barack did so while accepting the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation’s “Profile in Courage” Award on Sunday.

“I think [Michelle] felt an obligation to the country to stay on,” Obama joked. “But once her official duties were over, it wasn’t clear.”

Michelle looked lovingly at her husband and was clearly pretty amused by this public admission. On a serious note, Obama proclaimed that he loves his wife and is grateful for her. We love her too, Mr. Obama. We love her too.

Barack Obama: "I also want to thank Michelle Obama for, after the presidency, sticking with me." —via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/RPtyXqxAi9 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 8, 2017

In his farewell speech back in January, Obama said that wife Michelle never wanted her husband to be president. But we are so glad he convinced her otherwise.

Getty Images / Anadolu Agency

Since returning from their much needed vacation, the couple have been busy giving speeches, accepting awards, and denying our request for them to return to the White House. Many Democrats have pleaded for Michelle to run for president in 2020.

But Michelle has no desire to return to politics, and confirmed at March’s South by Southwest festival that becoming president is not in her future. She wants to focus on being a mother to Sasha and Malia and doing good for the public without being involved in partisan controversy.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In his “Profile in Courage” Award speech, Barack stated that “it was America’s great good fortune to have her as First Lady.”

We absolutely couldn’t agree more, and we can’t wait until Michelle begins her next adventure.