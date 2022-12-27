Obama takes to social media to share his top picks for movies, music and books in 2022.

All of the Latinos Mentioned in Barack Obama's Favorites of 2022 List

After leaving the presidency, Barack Obama has been left with ample time on his hands.

With all this free time, he's been able to take up hobbies like reading, jamming out to music and even watching movies.

Since then, he's been gifting the internet with a list of his favorite films, music and books he's been able to read every year—and 2022 didn't disappoint.

In the music sphere, he gave a shoutout to notables like Bad Bunny for "Tití me pregunto" and Omar Apollo's "Tamagotchi."

He also loved Spanish singer Rosalía's "Saoko."

Looking at the list of his movies, one can tell that Obama loves sitting back and watching films that range across multiple genres and cultures.