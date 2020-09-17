Former President Barack Obama to Release Memoir in November

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama announced the release date for the first volume of his memoir. A Promised Land is due out November 17, two weeks after the presidential election, and will focus on his rise to the White House and his first term in office.

"There's no feeling like finishing a book, and I'm proud of this one," he wrote on Instagram about his new book. "I've spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I've tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then — and that as a nation we are grappling with still."

The 768-page book will be the first of two volumes; the release date for the second has not been announced. Aside from discussing his early political life and 2008 presidential campaign, the memoir will include details on the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011. It will simultaneously be released in 25 languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, Czech, Finnish, and Vietnamese.

“In the book, I've also tried to give readers a sense of the personal journey that Michelle and I went through during those years, with all the incredible highs and lows," he continued in his Instagram announcement. "And finally, at a time when America is going through such enormous upheaval, the book offers some of my broader thoughts on how we can heal the divisions in our country going forward and make our democracy work for everybody — a task that won't depend on any single president, but on all of us as engaged citizens."