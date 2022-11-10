Sip on this delicious cocktail as you sit back and relax.

Unwind this Weekend with this Smooth Ballervardier Cocktail Recipe

Weekends help us relax, unwind and sit back as we enjoy much-needed rest.

Our friends from St. George Spirits are helping us ease into the weekend fun by sharing this recipe for their smooth Ballervardier cocktail, featuring their Baller Single Malt Whiskey and Bruto Americano bitters.

Pour over some ice and ¡chin chin!

Ballervardier Credit: Photo by Nicola Parisi

Ingredients:

1–1 1/2 oz of Baller Single Malt Whiskey

1 oz of Bruto Americano

1 oz of sweet vermouth

Directions: