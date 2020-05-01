Watch an Exclusive Clip From 'The Baker and the Beauty'

Meet the Garcias, a Cuban family who owns a bakery and whose world is turned upside down when their son falls in love with a famous model and actress.

Enter the world of the Garcias, a loving Cuban family who owns a bakery in Miami that is filled with pastelitos, croquetas, laughter, and love. They are the stars of the new ABC series The Baker and the Beauty. The romantic comedy follows Daniel Garcia (played by Victor Rasuk), who works in the family business, Rafael's Bakery, and does everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night after breaking up with his girlfriend, he meets Noa Hamilton (played by Nathalie Kelley), an international superstar and fashion mogul who turns his world upside down, bringing him and his traditional Latinx family into the spotlight.

Rasuk says the chemistry with his costar was so natural and strong that they improvised a salsa dance during a club scene they filmed in South Beach. "It's one of my favorite scenes and that was the first time on film out of the things that I've done that I've ever danced in front of a camera. I was mad nervous!" the Dominican American actor told Muse TV.

The bilingual show includes some scenes in Spanish with English subtitles, especially in hilarious conversations between Carlos' parents (played by Lisa Vidal and Carlos Gomez), which makes the series very culturally relevant. Rasuk assures the story is relatable to all ethnicities and will get you hooked. The cast also includes David Del Rio, Belissa Escobeda, Dan Bucatinksy, and Michelle Veintimilla.

