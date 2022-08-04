A few days after El Conejo Malo was seen kissing another woman at a club, fans are still cheering for his "best friend."

Why Fans Believe Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri Are in an Open Relationship

Bad Bunny is in the dog house with his fans days after a video surfaced of the reggaeton singer kissing a fan at a nightclub after his concert at El Coliseo in San Juan, Puerto Rico, last weekend.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows a woman wearing a green dress first stealing a kiss from the "Yo perreo sola" vocalist, however, in a second video, he goes back for more.

Despite El Conejo Malo revealing the status of his relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri during his recent Instagram live concert in July, stating they are only "best friends" at the moment, fans are torn between supporting the 28-year-old jewelry designer on social media or wondering if they are in an open relationship.

"Many say they believed in love because of Gabriela and Bad Bunny but he kissed another," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Listen to that! He didn't hide anything, she's the one that gives him permission for that to happen, a relationship makes agreements where there's always honesty and respect for what's agreed upon. They're still consistent," the tweet concluded.

"Bad Bunny said him and Gabriela are best friends and everyone said 'he's being sarcastic' like if you guys were actually there and know them personally," another Twitter user wrote. "Let the man live in his open relationship and worry about your own life."

Other fans openly shared their displeasure with what went down at the club, especially after another video surfaced of Berlingeri at the same club, "Benito why u gotta do my girl Gabriela like that f**k no."

"Gaby really went from having the spotlight to HAVING THE SPOTLIGHT," added one user on TikTok.

Then a TikTok user posted a video pretending to drink a shot of bleach, "Me the second I saw the video of Bad Bunny kissing some random female. Gabriela is strong asf."

The "Titi me pregunto" performer made it clear to fans that they don't know what really happens behind closed doors.

"Gabriela Berlingeri and I are super close friends, best friends, besties, no one knows we are best friends," he clarified for those watching his Instagram live in July. "People are always asking if Gabriela is my girlfriend, your wife, your mother, no one knows what we are."

As a couple, they had been happily dating since 2017 and have worked on several projects together like the song "En casita," which was shot during the pandemic, as well as Bad Bunny's Rolling Stone cover where Berlingeri served as the photographer.

"Right now we are best friends. If she wants to have a boyfriend she can, because we're best friends, just as if I want to have a girlfriend I can, because we're best friends," he added.