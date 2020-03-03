Bad Bunny on His New Album: "I'm in the Best Moment of My Career"

Bad Bunny talked about his new album YHLQMDLG in a new interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music this week. “Every song is my favorite,” he said. “I think this album is so special. It’s happier than X 100pre, my first album. So I love every song.” El Conejo Malo, 25, added that he’s thrilled about how things are going for him, music-wise. “I feel that I am in the best moment of my career. I’m so happy with the success of X 100pre … that album is something that I wanted to do since ever, so now I can do whatever I want.”

He also expressed his love and admiration for J Balvin, with whom he recorded last year’s Oasis. “I love Balvin. He’s my brother. I feel so proud of Oasis. It’s one of the best albums of 2019.” He opened up about his tribute song to Kobe Bryant “Six Rings,” released shortly after the NBA superstar’s death in January. “Kobe Bryant was my favorite player — uh, is my favorite player. I was so sad, I was devastated with the tragedy. So I feel like it was so necessary,” he said about pouring out his feelings on the song.

Bad Bunny, who wowed with his Super Bowl halftime performance, also discussed working with Sech on “Ignorantes,” a song they recently performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I like so much that song, because I think it’s one of the most sentimental, emotional songs of the album,” he said, adding that Sech also puts his feelings in his songs. “I think it’s a great combination, it’s a great collaboration. Me, Sech — there’s a lot of mucho amor.”

Bad Bunny admitted that this album captures all the fun he’s having at this stage in his life. “I was in Miami having fun, you know, going to the club — strip club,” he revealed with a laugh. “I love the mucho perreo. The whole album was made in a good mood, in a happy mood.”