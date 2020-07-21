Watch the Trailer for Bad Bunny's New YouTube Documentary

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny has been keeping super-busy during quarantine and is once again releasing a new project. On Wednesday, YouTube Music will release a Bad Bunny episode of their Artist Spotlight Stories.

The mini-documentary shows El Conejo Malo talking about growing up in Puerto Rico, how he made his dreams come true, and why it's important for him to use his platform to speak out against social issues. “Sometimes I feel I attract everything with my mind,” the singer says in the one-minute trailer. “I think a lot of people, if not everyone, can do the same. But not everyone knows that.”

For the past two months, the reggaetonero has been on a social media break, with his last message on Twitter and Instagram posted on May 19. “Bye, me fui,” reads the caption, which in English means, “Bye, I left.” Still, the Latin trap artist has been keeping busy, and recently appeared on Playboy's first digital cover.

“I try never to limit myself, at least not me, and when someone tries to do so, I try to push them to the limit, as far as I can,” he says in the trailer. Bad Bunny's Artist Spotlight Stories episode premieres July 22.