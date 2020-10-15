Bad Bunny Shares "Yo Perreo Sola" Remix With Ivy Queen and Nesi

He released the remix at the Billboard Music Awards, where he also took home two trophies.

On Wednesday, Bad Bunny gave his first performance at the Billboard Music Awards and brought girl power to the stage. The Puerto Rican superstar performed his hit "Yo Perreo Sola" in a new surprise remix alongside Nesi and the queen of reggaeton, Ivy Queen.

One of the biggest criticisms that Bad Bunny received following the release of his sophomore album YHLQMDLG earlier this year was that he did not list Boricua singer Nesi as a featured artist on the original "Yo Perreo Sola" track, which is something many reggaeton stars have done in the past.

In addition to releasing the remix during the show, he also took home two awards. After his Tron-inspired performance, where the stars wore futuristic silver and black outfits alongside four dancers in purple tutus and roller skates, Bad Bunny thanked his fans and Billboard for his Top Latin Artist win.

In his speech, he dedicated his award to all women, especially Latinas and those in Puerto Rico. "Enough violence against women. Let's educate everyone now for a better future," he said in his acceptance speech, adding that everyone should understand that you can have fun and be respectful at the same time. "Si ella no quiere bailar contigo, respeta. Ella perrea sola."

