Bad Bunny Will Perform at the WWE Royal Rumble

On Monday, WWE announced that Bad Bunny will perform "Booker T," from his most recent album El Último Tour Del Mundo, live for the first time at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 31.

"Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true," Bad Bunny said in a statement. "I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world."

Neil Lawi, senior vice president and general manager of WWE Music Group, talked about the decision to have the Latin trap star appear at the event. "Bad Bunny is at the top of the music industry, and a pop culture icon with strong ties to WWE and our fans around the world," he said. "We are thrilled to provide a global platform for his first-ever live performance of 'Booker T' as we kick off the road to WrestleMania."

Bad Bunny's song is a tribute to the former wrestler and current WWE commentator Booker T, who also appeared in the music video. Booker T talked about the collaboration on his Hall of Fame podcast. "[Bad Bunny] was someone who watched me as a kid coming up, admired what I'd done for the business, for the sport in general," he said.

This isn't the first time the Puerto Rican artist has worked with a WWE wrestler. He also had "Stone Cold" Steve Austin make a cameo in his "¿Quien Tu Eres?" video.

Last year was extremely busy for Bad Bunny, who released three albums, became the most streamed artist on Spotify, and landed a couple of acting roles in Narcos: Mexico and the Kevin Hart movie American Sole.