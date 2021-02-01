Bad Bunny Performs With Wrestler Booker T at the WWE Royal Rumble

On Sunday, Bad Bunny made an appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble. The reggaeton star performed his song "Booker T," from his latest album El Último Tour Del Mundo, live for the first time while sharing the stage with the wrestler Booker T beside him. The performance ended with the Puerto Rican artist handing the mic over to the wrestler, who delivered his catchphrase, "Can you dig it, sucka?

During the main event Royal Rumble match, Bad Bunny, who is a fan of the WWE, got involved. When wrestler the Miz and John Morrison were making an entrance, they wrecked Bad Bunny's DJ's gear. El Conejo Malo walked into the ring, which caused a distraction and got the duo eliminated from the match. He then proceeded to jump off the top rope onto them.

While holding his side he told the wrestlers, "With me, no."

"Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true," he told Billboard last week. "I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world."

Performing at the Royal Rumble is just one of the many dreams Bad Bunny has recently accomplished. He had hoped to get involved in acting, which he's now doing, starring in the newest season of Netflix's Narcos and making his debut on the big screen with different productions in the works.