Bad Bunny Wins "Top Latin Album of the Year" Among 9 Others at Billboard Latin Music Awards
The reggaeton star took home 10 awards at last night's awards ceremony where he held 22 nominations.
Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny took home the gold at yesterday's Billboard Latin Music Awards with ten wins after being nominated 22 times in 13 categories, including Artist of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year, and Latin Rhythm Album.
The "Callaita" singer won the All-Important Artist of the Year award alongside Latin Rhythm artist of the year, solo; Top Latin Albums Artist of the year, male; Hot Latin Song of the Year; Hot Latin Song of the year, vocal event; and streaming song of the year for "Dákiti." His album YHLQMDLG won against his other albums El Ultimo Tour del Mundo and Las Que No Iban a Salir, all of which were nominated.
"Thanks always to the audience for all the support, for supporting the music we make, thanks to all those who worked on this anthem," he said after receiving the Hot Latin Song award. "Thank you for always being there for us. You are the ones who give us this award."
The awards at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables covered 59 categories across Latin pop, tropical, Latin rhythm, and regional Mexican music. El Conejo joined other nominees, including Ozuna, Camilo, Kali Uchis, Myke Towers, Black Eyed Peas, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, and Rosalía.
"Thank you so much to everyone for the love, thank you for listening to my music. My respects to all my fellow colleagues that work hard just like I do and make music for all of you [the audience]," he said as he received the Artist of the Year prize. "The real awards are other things I'm very grateful for, including my family, the love of my friends, my brothers, and the love of the public—that's the real award I'm taking, and I don't need another one. I love you, Puerto Rico, mom, dad, love you!"