Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny took home the gold at yesterday's Billboard Latin Music Awards with ten wins after being nominated 22 times in 13 categories, including Artist of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year, and Latin Rhythm Album.

The "Callaita" singer won the All-Important Artist of the Year award alongside Latin Rhythm artist of the year, solo; Top Latin Albums Artist of the year, male; Hot Latin Song of the Year; Hot Latin Song of the year, vocal event; and streaming song of the year for "Dákiti." His album YHLQMDLG won against his other albums El Ultimo Tour del Mundo and Las Que No Iban a Salir, all of which were nominated.

"Thanks always to the audience for all the support, for supporting the music we make, thanks to all those who worked on this anthem," he said after receiving the Hot Latin Song award. "Thank you for always being there for us. You are the ones who give us this award."

Bad Bunny Credit: Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images