Bad Bunny Was Seen Voting in Puerto Rico Wearing a Lady Gaga Tour Shirt

The Latin trap star also went on social media to encourage his fans to vote.

On Tuesday, Bad Bunny was spotted wearing Lady Gaga merch while waiting in line to cast his vote in the Puerto Rican gubernatorial race. Leading up that election, the Latin trap star had been encouraging his followers on social media to vote. In August, he posted a picture of his electoral identification card telling his followers to get their own.

On Nov. 2, he also tweeted a picture of a massive protest in the streets of Puerto Rico. “Finish this day's mission tomorrow !!!" he expressed in his message. "We have grown and learned as a people !!! There are many of us who want a new direction for PR. Let's make history once again PUERTO RICO !! TOMORROW NEITHER RED NOR BLUE !!! STOP!!! 🇵🇷LET'S FINISH WHAT WE BEGAN."

While waiting in line to vote, the singer wore a bucket hat, a face mask, a Lady Gaga Chromatica album t-shirt, and his limited edition glow-in-the-dark Crocs from his collaboration with the shoe brand, which sold out in minutes.

In a Rolling Stone interview, Bad Bunny shared that Lady Gaga taught him about aspects of drag culture that inspired his “Yo Perreo Sola” music video. His cousin, who was a performer, used to make music mixes for his drag shows. “He explained the choreography to me,” Bad Bunny said. “They were all Lady Gaga songs.”

