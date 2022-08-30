El Conejo Malo gave a touching speech as he received the historic award during his concert at Yankee Stadium.

Bad Bunny Becomes First Non-English Language Performer to Win Artist of the Year at VMA's

San Benito continues shining bright with another historic win in the books.

The Puerto Rican artist took home the Artist of the Year Award at MTV's Video Music Awards on August 28. According to the L.A. Times, Bad Bunny is the first non-English language artist to take home the title.

El Conejo Malo was holding a concert at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx when he learned of his win, fellow boricua and basketball player, Carmelo Anthony, presented him with the Moonman trophy.

Bad Bunny Credit: Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

"From the bottom of my heart I can't describe what I'm feeling, the pride I feel being here tonight at the Yankee stadium receiving this award," he said holding up his award as the crowd went wild. "I always said and knew that I could become a huge artist without changing my culture, my slang and my language. I am Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, from Puerto Rico to the world."

The reggaeton superstar was nominated alongside Harry Styles, Lizzo, Lil Naz X, Drake and Jack Harlow. He is the second Latin Artist to win the award, Camila Cabello won it previously in 2018.

Despite not attending the event as it coincided with his World's Hottest Tour, he live-streamed an unforgettable performance of "Titi me pregunto" where he kissed two of his backup dancers, a male and female on stage.

The kiss became one of the most talked about moments of the star-studded night, however, it follows the artist's non-conformist philosophy which he continues to accentuate through his style, activism against gender-based violence and open-mindedness.

In April 2022, the Grammy Award winner released his most recent album Un verano sin ti, which continues to rank at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 list.

He also walked the red carpet alongside Brad Pitt in August for the premiere of Bullet Train where he played the role of Mr. Wolf.

Alongside his historic win at the VMA's the vocalist will also be playing Marvel's first Latino live-action villain, El Muerto, in an upcoming Spider-Man spinoff.