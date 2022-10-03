El Conejo Malo was praised by Vanessa Bryant after this unexpected surprise during his tour.

Bad Bunny Paid this Touching Tribute to Gigi and Kobe Bryant at His Los Angeles Concert

Vanessa Bryant has been blessed by San Benito after the reggaeton star invited the late widow of Kobe Bryant to his concert in Los Angeles, California.

The mamá of four got to watch the concert at SoFi Stadium on September 30 from a VIP suite she shared with friends.

What she didn't expect was that Bad Bunny had a special surprise for her—dedicating his "6 Rings" song to Kobe and Gianna during his performance.

Bad Bunny Vanessa Credit: Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

"@badbunnypr Thank you for gifting us your 6 Rings song and thank you for inviting us to your concert last night. We had a great time," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of El Conejo Malo. "I loved seeing my Gigi's bracelet on your wrist during your concert! It brought a smile to all of our faces. Gracias Benito! 💜💛 #MAMBACITA #MAMBAFOREVER @mambamambacitasports #PlayGigisWay ❤️."

The Un verano sin ti star also wore the Mambacita Sports bracelet as part of his outfit for the night.

Bryant recently won a case against Los Angeles County over the photos taken by county employees with their phones after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and several others in January 2020.

In her first public outing since the August trial, Bryant enjoyed the performance, taking several videos dancing with her friends and posting several photos with the "Callaíta" vocalist.

Bad Bunny Credit: Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She also stayed for a surprise performance by Cardi B at the concert, where Bad Bunny thanked the rapper for being a trailblazer for Latino performers in the United States.

Cardi was brought out by Benito with her hit "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" and the pair also sang their 2017 collaboration "I Like It."

The Playboy Creative Director was impressed by the number of people who went to see the Puerto Rican star perform.