Bad Bunny Invited Uvalde Victim's Family to San Antonio Concert with All Expenses Paid

Bad Bunny's heart of gold is shining brightly after news breaks of a kind gesture he made toward one of the families of a Robb Elementary school shooting victim from Uvalde, Texas.

The Puerto Rican performer invited the parents of Eliahna "Ellie" Garcia to his sold-out concert at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on September 7.

Jennifer Lugo and Steven Garcia, parents of the nine-year-old victim who was one of the 19 children slaughtered, shared their gratitude toward El Conejo Malo on Facebook after watching the concert from a luxury suite at the Alamodome. The family was also treated to gifts and dinner.

"I can honestly see why people pay so much for these seats from your own buffet to your own bar with everything covered, private restrooms, that's awesome," Garcia said on Facebook after sharing it was his first time in a private suite at a concert. "I can't stop thanking this man enough for bringing us out to a whole new way of experiencing a live show."

Both parents kept the memory of their daughter close. In a photo, Garcia wore a necklace that had her photograph, while Lugo wore a pin.

"Tonight our beautiful Ellie sits in with us to experience with us!!!! I love you baby!!!! Tonight we #LiveLikeEllie," Garcia added. "Thank you again Bad Bunny Uvalde is in the HOUSE."